The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. A total 18 college football games involving ranked teams will be featured on Saturday, including No. 2 Ohio State (6-1) vs. USC (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 17 Florida (5-2) vs. No. 3 Georgia (6-1) at 2:30 p.m. ET and No. 22 Arizona (6-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (6-1) at 12 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

USC holds a 13-10-1 record against Ohio State all-time and the two teams will meet for the first time since the Trojans joined the Big Ten Conference in 2024. Ohio State had previously defeated USC, 24-7, during their last matchup in 2017. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. USC predictions

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is out indefinitely with true freshman Luke Fahey expected to start in his absence. Fahey will have the luxury of stepping into one of the nation's best offenses with Heisman favorite wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recording 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns and running back Bo Jackson entering with 516 yards and four touchdowns on 107 rushing attempts.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten with 2,302 passing yards and is tied with Sayin for the most passing touchdowns with 19. Maiava is, however, coming off his worst performance of the season in a Week 8 loss to Wisconsin, throwing for 257 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 31 of 50 passing with a season-low 52.0 quarterback rating.

Ohio State is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points, while USC is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Florida vs. Georgia predictions

Georgia has won five consecutive games in its annual rivalry with Florida, which included a 24-20 win in 2025. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week that followed their first loss of the season, a 27-24 upset against Auburn, after previously outscoring opponents by a 277-108 margin.

Florida bounced back from a two-game losing skid with a 27-24 upset win against Texas in Week 7 prior to its bye week. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 35 passing in his first start.

Georgia is currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 12 or more points, while Florida is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 11 points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Arizona has won four consecutive games after a 1-1 start, which includes a 39-3 victory against Iowa State in Week 8. Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 34 passing, connecting with Isaiah Mizell and Henry Gabalis for scores.

Texas Tech entered Week 8 with a perfect record and ranked No. 8 overall before a 37-24 upset loss to Cincinnati. The Red Raiders faced a 24-6 deficit at halftime and made a late push before allowing two touchdowns late in the third and fourth quarter.

Texas Tech is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while Arizona is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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