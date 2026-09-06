The all-new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS allows new users to earn $75 in incentive funds after trading $50. Washington vs. Washington State, Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin are all high-profile matchups that you can trade on Sunday at ProphetX. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sunday college football trading preview

The No. 17 Washington Huskies will host the Washington State Cougars for the 118th time on Sunday in the Apple Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Husky Stadium in Seattle and Washington holds a 77-34-6 advantage in the all-time series. Washington to win by 24 or more is priced at 49.75 cents per share, while Washington State to win or lose by fewer than 24 points is 50.98 cents per share.

Lambeau Field will host only its second-ever Division I college football game on Sunday when the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 season and Wisconsin wen 4-8 in 2025, but the Badgers did beat a top-five team (LSU) in this building in 2016. Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points is priced at 52.83 cents per share and Wisconsin to win or lose by fewer than 20.5 points is 48.54 cents per share.

That matchups kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, which is the same time that the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will take on the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ole Miss went 13-2 last season and made the CFP semifinals, while Louisville went 9-4. Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points is priced at 52.61 cents per share, while Louisville to win or lose by fewer than 6.5 points is 48.54 cents per share. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.