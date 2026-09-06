The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Sunday college football schedule kicks off with Washington vs. Washington State at 4 p.m. ET, with Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin both set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

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Sunday college football trading preview

It comes earlier these days and doesn't have the same implications, but the 17th-ranked Washington Huskies and visiting Washington State Cougars are still fierce rivals. They play the 118th edition of the Apple Cup on Sunday at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Huskies have a 77-34-6 advantage all-time after a 59-24 victory last season in Pullman, but WSU won the last meeting in Seattle 24-19. Washington to win is priced at 93.94 cents per share, and the Huskies are 51.92 cents per share to win by more than 23.5 points. Washington State to win or lose by fewer than 24 points is 48.78 cents per share.

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking for a better start in 2026 when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in just the second Division I college football game to be played at Lambeau Field. Notre Dame went 10-2 last season, but losing its first two games cost the Irish a spot in the College Football Playoff. Those losses were against CFP qualifiers Miami and Texas A&M, and Sunday they face a Wisconsin team that went 4-8 in 2025. Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points is priced at 55.16 cents per share and Wisconsin is at 46.51 cents per share to win outright or lose by fewer than 20.5 points.

The highlight of the Sunday college football schedule is the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels facing the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals in Nashville. Ole Miss was a College Football Playoff semifinalist last season, and many top players return to a team that went 13-2. They include stars Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback and running back Kewan Lacy. Louisville went 9-4 last season, its third straight with at least nine victories. Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points is priced at 53.05 cents per share, while Louisville to lose by fewer than 6.5 (or win outright) is 48.31 cents per share. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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