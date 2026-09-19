The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The 2026 college football season will resume with a loaded slate of games on Saturday, headlined by No. 7 LSU (2-0) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Saturday's game will mark LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, nine months after leaving the Rebels to accept the Tigers' head coaching job, resulting in him being prohibited from coaching in the College Football Playoff. Other notable Saturday games involving ranked teams include No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 2 Georgia vs. Arkansas at noon ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. Arkansas preview

Georgia currently leads the FBS with 66.5 points per game following blowout wins against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky to start the season. Nate Frazier leads the Bulldogs with 127 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 rushing attempts, having been pulled early from games with insurmountable leads.

Arkansas hasn't won a game against an SEC since October 26, 2024, going winless in conference games in 2025. The Razorbacks kicked off a new era under head coach Ryan Silverfield with a 31-14 win against North Alabama before a 43-10 loss to No. 17 Utah in Week 2.

Georgia is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by 25 or more points on the road, while Arkansas is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by 24 or fewer points or win outright on Saturday at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Louisville vs. SMU preview

Louisville has brought pressure to opposing quarterbacks through its first two games but has only recorded one sack. That could be a deciding factor against dual-threat SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has only been sacked once in two games.

Louisville also has a dual-threat option at quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz, who currently leads the team with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts. The Cardinals have combined for 422 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 77 attempts through their first two games.

Louisville is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by two or more points at home on Saturday, while SMU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ole Miss vs. LSU preview

Kiffin's hiring has already paid dividends as LSU has gone from ranking as the SEC's lowest-ranked team in total offense and 14th in scoring offense in 2025 to second and seventh in both categories, respectively, through two games. The Tigers started the season with a convincing 51-10 win against Clemson in Week 1 and a 45-14 drubbing of Louisiana Tech in Week 2, averaging 586.0 yards in both games.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss picked up where he left off after an impressive run in the College Football Playoff, throwing for 561 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 44 of 62 passing, along with 62 yards and one touchdown on 12 rushing attempts. Wide receiver Deuce Alexander leads the Rebels with 13 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns through his first two games.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that LSU is trading up to $0.45 per share to win by four or more points on Saturday, while Ole Miss is trading $0.57 per share at four or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for LSU-Ole Miss by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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