The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season will kick off with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers (3-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 7, with the Panthers falling to the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 43-13, and the Packers losing, 20-17, to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Panthers vs. Packers predictions

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is on pace to have the best statistical season of his four-year NFL career, despite coming off a season-low 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 14 of 27 passing. Young is second among NFL quarterbacks in yards per game with 285.3 in six games, just 12.7 behind Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the league lead, and has thrown for 1,712 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions after setting career highs in passing yards with 3,011 and touchdown passes with 23 in 2025.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is second among NFL players in passing yards with 1,958, just 31 shy of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the most among the league. Love has thrown for more than 300 yards in three games and more than 270 yards in five appearances, which includes 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 27 of 45 passing in Week 7.

The Packers are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Panthers are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.