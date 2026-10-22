The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. Soldier Field will host the Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup as the Chicago Bears (4-2) take on the New England Patriots (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 26-19, to extend their winning streak to three games. Meanwhile, the Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 31-23, on Sunday, winning three out of their last four games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

The Patriots enter Thursday's game ranked sixth in total defense with 300.8 yards allowed per game and fifth in scoring defense with 18.8 points allowed per game. New England held the Jets rushing attack to 97 yards on 27 carries for a 3.6 yards per carry average in Week 6.

The Bears rank seventh in total defense with 302.3 yards allowed per game and sixth in scoring defense with 19.8 points allowed per game. Chicago's defense held Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to a season-low 61 yards on nine carries during Sunday's win.

The Bears are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while the Patriots are trading at $0.51 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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