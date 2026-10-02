The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Big Ten matchup between Penn State (3-1) and Northwestern (2-1) will headline the Friday night slate for Week 5 of the college football season. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Both teams look to bounce back from their first losses of the season as Penn State was defeated by Wisconsin, 24-20, and Northwestern lost 29-23 to Indiana in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Ryan Field.

The Friday night college football slate will also include an ACC matchup between Pittsburgh (4-0) and Virginia Tech (4-0) at Lane Stadium set for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Penn State vs. Northwestern predictions

Penn State held a 17-0 second quarter lead before being outscored by Wisconsin, 24-3, for the remainder of its Week 4 loss at home last Saturday. Quarterback Rocco Becht was held to 114 yards and threw his first interception of the season, having entered the game with nine touchdowns.

Northwestern nearly fell short of a comeback against defending national champion Indiana, having entered the game as a 20-point underdog. The Wildcats faced a 12-0 deficit in the third quarter before outscoring the Hoosiers, 23-17, but failed to recover an onside kick after cutting the deficit to six in the final 56 seconds.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Penn State is trading at $0.48 per share to win by three or more points Friday night, while Northwestern is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents by a +21.3 scoring margin through its first four games. The Panthers are coming off a 59-0 win against Bucknell in Week 4, with quarterback Mason Heintschel throwing for 403 yards and six touchdowns on 29 of 37 passing, while also recording 33 yards on three rushing attempts.

Virginia Tech enters with a +13.0 scoring margin fresh off its 21-14 win against Boston College. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. recorded 209 yards and one touchdown on 25 rushing attempts, while also catching three passes for 19 yards.

Virginia Tech is trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points Friday night, while Pittsburgh is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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