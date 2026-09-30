The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Major League Baseball Wild Card Round will continue on Wednesday with teams facing elimination in their best of three series. The New York Yankees will host the American League East rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET after going up 1-0 in the series Tuesday night. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Yankees defeated the Red Sox, 9-0, in Game 1, with ace Cam Schlittler recording 10 strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched to earn the victory. The San Diego Padres will host the Chicago Cubs Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET after earning an 8-0 victory in Game 1. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions

Yankees star Ben Rice continued the hot hitting from his first All-Star season, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs Tuesday night. Rice's solo homer in the bottom of the fifth extended New York's lead to 2-0, before later clearing the full bases with a grand slam to center field in the eighth.

The Yankees will start Max Fried in Game 2, who enters with a 5-5 record, 2.80 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 112.2 innings pitched, as well as a 2-6 record with a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched during the postseason.

The Red Sox will start Sonny Gray, who had a disappointing stint with the Yankees from 2017 to 2018, and is coming off an 18-5 record with a 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 169.0 innings pitched during the 2026 season, as well as a 1-3 record with a 3.26 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched during the postseason.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Yankees are trading at $0.56 per share to win at home on Wednesday, while the Red Sox are trading at $0.45 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cubs vs. Padres predictions

The Padres are also coming off a dominant Game 1 performance, which began with an early 2-0 lead as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado each hit solo home runs in the first inning. San Diego went on to score in six innings, including a three-run fifth, while cruising to victory.

The Cubs will start Kevin Gausman in Game 2, who enters with a 9-12 record, 4.51 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 177.2 innings pitched during the regular season, as well as a 2-5 record with a 3.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched during the postseason.

The Padres will start Nick Pivetta, who went 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched during the regular season and has a 1-1 record with a 2.89 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched during the postseason.

The Padres are currently trading at $0.55 per share to win at home Wednesday night, while the Cubs are trading at $0.45 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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