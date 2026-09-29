The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Major League Baseball Wild Card Round will begin on Tuesday with several division rivalry games. The New York Yankees will host the American League East rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Yankees held a 7-6 advantage over the Red Sox in 13 regular season games. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will also continue their National League East Division rivalry in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Round at 2:00 p.m. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP, has been ruled out for the Wild Card round due to a moderate right calf strain, according to the team's roster submitted on Tuesday. Former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn't appeared in a game since April 24, was included on New York's Wild Card Round roster.

The Red Sox placed Mickey Gasper and Tyron Guerrero on the injured list just before the postseason. Gasper, who was injured during the fifth inning of Boston's first doubleheader game against the Chicago Cubs last Friday, hit for a .251 average with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs since being called up in May.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Yankees are trading at $0.56 per share to win at home on Tuesday, while the Red Sox are trading at $0.45 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Phillies vs. Braves

The Braves finished six games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East Division standings and had a 9-4 advantage in their 13 regular season meetings. Atlanta has a 52-29 record at home and has a team batting average of .246, which ranks seventh among National League teams. Ronald Acuña Jr. has gone 9 of 39 in his last 10 games, hitting three home runs, a double and eight RBIs in that span.

The Phillies went 45-36 in road games during the regular season and rank 10th among National League teams with a .312 on-base percentage. Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 45 home runs and a .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves are currently trading at $0.63 per share to win at home Tuesday night, while the Phillies are trading at $0.38 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.