The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. There's plenty of action for sports fans Thursday with the NFL set to kick off Week 6 and two Major League Baseball playoff games. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) will face the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Thursday Night Football from Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff set for 8:25 p.m. ET. The MLB playoffs will continue Thursday with Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians beginning at 1 p.m. ET with the series tied at 1-1. Game 4 of the National League Championship Series is set for an 8 p.m. start time with the Milwaukee Brewers leading the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson is coming off back-to-back games with 60 or more yards and one touchdown. Wilson will start again Thursday night with Zach Charbonnet ruled out once again on Wednesday, despite being designated from the physically unable to perform list on October 1 and practicing with the team.

Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) have both been ruled out for Week 7. Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missed last week's win against the Los Angeles Chargers and was held out of practice all week. Hufanga, a second-team All Pro in 2025, is reportedly facing a potential multi-week absence after recording 23 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and one touchdown in 2026.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while the Broncos are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers vs. Dodgers predictions

The back-to-back defending World Series champion Dodgers are facing elimination down 3-0 in the best-of-seven NLCS. The Brewers rallied back from a 2-1 deficit with consecutive home runs hit by Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell in the seventh inning.

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell allowed three home runs after giving up zero during his nine regular season starts in 2026. The Brewers made one World Series appearance in 1982 as a member of the American League, having been defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

The Dodgers are trading at $0.60 per share to win at home, while the Brewers are trading at $0.42 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.