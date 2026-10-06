The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 6 of the college football season will begin with a Sun Belt Conference matchup between Southern Miss (1-3) and Troy (2-2) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Southern Miss enters Tuesday's game on a three-game losing streak, while Troy is facing a two-game skid after back-to-back wins to start the season. The MLB playoffs will also continue Tuesday night with Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at 6:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Southern Miss vs. Troy predictions

Troy is coming off a 21-10 loss to Utah State in Week 4. The Trojans jumped out to a 10-7 second quarter lead before giving up two touchdowns in the third quarter to extend their losing skid to two games following a 27-17 loss to Missouri on September 19.

Southern Miss is coming off a 24-21 loss to Tulane in Week 4. The Golden Eagles moved ahead 21-14 in the third quarter before allowing a field goal and touchdown in the fourth quarter to lose their third consecutive game, following losses to Auburn and Connecticut.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Troy is trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Southern Miss is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Braves

The Dodgers and Braves enter Game 3 tied at 1-1, with Los Angeles taking Game 1 and Atlanta winning Game 2. Reliever Dylan Lee earned the win in Game 2, allowing one hit, zero earned runs and one walk, while recording one strikeout, in 0.2 innings pitched.

The Dodgers will start 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 185.0 innings pitched during the regular season and 7-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched during the postseason.

The Braves will start former NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, who went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 162.2 innings pitched during the regular season and has a 3.52 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched during the 2026 playoffs. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.