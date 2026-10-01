The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET to kick off the NFL Week 4 slate with both teams battling for first place in the AFC North. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Steelers and Browns split home wins during their biannual division rivalry matchups in each of the past two seasons. Cleveland has a winning record for the first time since finishing 11-6 during the 2023 season, coming off a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is coming off a win against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, with the entire division sitting at 2-1, entering Week 4.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

The Browns' current winning streak has been a surprise to many given their decadeslong struggles, but they have had the Steelers' number at home in recent years. Cleveland has won four consecutive games against Pittsburgh at Huntington Bank Field and six of seven matchups since 2020, which included an additional AFC Wild Card Round game in January 2021.

The Steelers went 4-4 in road games during the 2025 season, including their 13-6 loss to the Browns in December, and were defeated by the Patriots, 20-3, in their first road game of the new season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 168 yards on 21 of 39 passing during Pittsburgh's loss at Cleveland in December.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Steelers are trading at $0.48 per share to win on the road Thursday night, while the Browns are trading at $0.53 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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