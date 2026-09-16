The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Baseball is king on Wednesday, but the Week 3 college football schedule will begin with an ACC matchup as Pittsburgh (2-0) hosts Syracuse (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Pittsburgh has a 45-32-3 advantage against Syracuse all-time, which includes back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025 in the annual rivalry game. The Friday college football slate will feature three games including No. 21 Oregon (1-1) hosting Portland State (0-3) at 10:30 p.m. ET

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Pittsburgh enters Week 3 with back-to-back wins against Miami (OH) and UCF. The Panthers held the Knights scoreless through three quarters before allowing a touchdown pass with 2:51 remaining in the Week 2 victory. Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel has thrown for 665 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 of 70 passing through his first two games.

Syracuse is coming off a 21-18 loss to California at home in Week 2. Quarterback Steve Angeli threw for 307 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 24 of 50 passing, while the Orange went 7 of 17 on third down attempts. Syracuse out-gained California by a 437 to 249 margin in total yards, but was penalized 14 times for a total of 110 yards in the loss.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Pittsburgh is trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 10 or more points on Thursday, while Syracuse is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Portland State vs. Oregon predictions

Oregon was on the losing end of the biggest upset of the college football season thus far in Week 2. The Ducks, who ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll and fell to No. 6 after surviving a scare from Boise State in Week 1, were defeated, 39-31, by Oklahoma State in Stillwater last Saturday.

The two teams swapped leads three times before Oregon moved ahead, 31-30, in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State responded with nine unanswered points to earn the victory. The Ducks will look to bounce back against a Portland State team that is winless through three games, having been defeated by UC Davis in Week 0, San Diego State in Week 1 and North Dakota State in Week 2.

Oregon is trading at up to $0.52 per share to win by 58 or more points on Friday, while Portland State is trading at $0.57 per share to lose by 57 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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