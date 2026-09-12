The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The 2026 college football season will resume with a loaded slate of games on Saturday, headlined by No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) vs. No. 4 Texas (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Saturday's game will be the third matchup between Ohio State and Texas since 2025, with the Buckeyes defeating the Longhorns, 28-14, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in January 2025, and 14-7 in their Week 1 game to start the 2025 season. Other notable Saturday games involving ranked teams include No. 11 Oklahoma vs. Michigan and No. 18 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Texas quarterback Arch Manning enter Week 2 as Heisman favorites, though both struggled in their Week 1 matchup last season. Sayin threw for a season-low 126 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 20 passing, despite the Buckeyes getting the win in a close game.

Manning was limited to 170 yards, which was his fourth-lowest total of the season, though his best stretch of games came later, throwing for 300 yards in three of his final six games and 200 yards in five of six games. Texas ranked 12th among SEC teams in passing defense, allowing 234.9 yards per game, and sixth in scoring defense, allowing 20.3 points per game in 2025.

Ohio State ranked first among Big Ten teams in passing defense with 129.7 yards allowed per game and scoring defense with 9.3 points allowed per game last season. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is trading up to $0.49 per share to win by two or more points on Saturday, while Ohio State is trading at two or fewer points at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions

Michigan remains undefeated, but will look to prove something in its Week 2 matchup against Oklahoma after a controversial victory to open its season. The Wolverines were given an extra play to complete a game-winning Hail Mary pass against Western Michigan as time officially expired, though the play clock appeared to hit zero after an incompletion the previous play.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, had a decisive win as a heavily-favored home team, defeating UTEP, 51-0, in Week 1. The Sooners recorded 401 yards of total offense against the Miners, while Michigan was held to 276 yards against Western Michigan.

Oklahoma is trading up to $0.46 per share to win by six or more points, while Michigan is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech preview

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon will make his first road start against a Georgia Tech team looking to avenge a Week 1 upset. The Yellow Jackets lost, 14-13, at home to Colorado last Thursday, with a 5 of 13 third-down efficiency and 288 yards of total offense.

Brandon was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, accounting for five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) and 294 yards (226 passing, 68 rushing) against Furman in Week 1 before being replaced by backup George MacIntyre in garbage time. The Vols have a 25-17-2 all-time record against the Yellow Jackets, having won their last meeting, 42-41, in 2017.

Tennessee is trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 13 or more points on Saturday, while Georgia Tech is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 12 or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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