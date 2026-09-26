The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 4 of the college football schedule will include 17 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, headlined by No. 1 Texas (3-0) and No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) at Neyland Stadium set for a noon ET kickoff. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas has wins against Texas State, then-No. 1 Ohio State and UTSA, while Tennessee has defeated Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State ahead of Week 4. The matchup will be the first regular season game between the two teams, who last played each other in 1968.

The Week 4 Saturday slate will also include No. 4 Ole Miss (3-0) vs. No. 21 Florida (3-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 20 Oregon (2-1) vs. No. 12 USC (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Tennessee vs. Texas predictions

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has lived up to the hype through his first three games, throwing for 661 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions on 59 of 96 passing, while also recording 83 yards and 21 rushing attempts for the nation's top team. Tennessee's defense has allowed 151.0 passing yards, which is second among SEC teams, through three games.

Tennessee true freshman Faizon Brandon will face his toughest test in just his fourth career college football game, but has been outstanding thus far. Brandon was named SEC Freshman of the Week for Weeks 1 and 2, throwing for 552 yards and six touchdowns on 41 of 64 passing, while also recording 137 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushing attempts. Texas' defense ranks sixth among SEC teams with 178.7 passing yards allowed per game through three games.

Texas is currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by five or more points, while Tennessee is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Florida vs. Ole Miss predictions

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leads the SEC with 924 passing yards and is averaging a conference-best 308.0 yards per game. Chambliss willed the Rebels to a win against LSU in Week 3, throwing for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 33 of 48 passing, while also scoring a rushing touchdown, in a 32-24 victory.

Florida survived a late-game comeback in its win against Auburn last week, appearing in the Top 25 poll for the first time under new head coach Jon Sumrall. The Gators are averaging 54.0 points per game, which trails only No. 2 Georgia for the most among SEC teams.

Florida is currently trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Oregon vs. USC predictions

Oregon was ranked No. 2 in the preseason top 25 and fell as far to No. 21 overall after surviving a Week 1 scare against Boise State and being upset by Oklahoma State in Week 2. The Ducks answered the call with an 84-0 blowout against Portland State in Week 3 ahead of their rivalry game against USC.

The Trojans remain undefeated, but nearly stumbled last week against Rutgers, winning by seven points despite entering as a double-digit favorite. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception in his first four games.

Oregon is trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while USC is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.