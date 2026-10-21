The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Several NBA teams will begin their seasons Wednesday night with a slate of games featuring Timberwolves vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Timberwolves acquired guard LaMelo Ball in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets and signed Jaden McDaniels to an extension. The Heat acquired former two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade and signed veteran wing Klay Thompson.

The Warriors locked in several players to extensions, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, during the offseason. The Lakers lost LeBron James to free agency, but extended wing Austin Reaves and signed free agent guard Collin Sexton. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Timberwolves vs. Heat predictions

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points per game, as well as 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, during the 2025-26 season. Edwards will now share the court with point guard LaMelo Ball, who averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

Antetokounmpo will enter the season with a new team for the first time since his rookie season. The two-time NBA MVP spent his first 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Heat in June.

The Heat are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win outright, while the Timberwolves are trading at $0.49 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Warriors vs. Lakers predictions

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds during the 2025-26 season, his 17th as an NBA player. The Warriors finished the regular season losing seven of their last eight games before being eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in their second play-in game.

Lakers guard Luka Dončić led the NBA with 33.5 points per game, along with 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds, finishing fourth in MVP voting. Los Angeles was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals in May.

The Lakers are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Warriors are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.