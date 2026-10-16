The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. There's plenty of action for sports fans Friday night with several college football games and Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Friday's college football slate includes the Big Ten Conference matchup between Washington (3-3) and Purdue at 8 p.m. ET, the American Conference game between Memphis (5-1) and Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Sun Belt matchup between Appalachian State (3-2) and Coastal Carolina (2-4) at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET. The Guardians enter Game 5 with a 2-1 series lead. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Washington vs. Purdue predictions

Purdue enters Week 7 on a two-game winning streak after starting the season with a 1-2 record. The Boilermakers defeated Minnesota, 41-13, with running back Fame Ijeboi recording a game-high 195 yards and three touchdowns on 31 rushing attempts. Ijeboi enters Week 7 ranked second among Big Ten running backs with nine rushing touchdowns and fourth with 549 rushing yards.

Washington enters Week 7 on a three-game losing skid after starting the season at 3-0. The Huskies were defeated by Iowa, 41-24, last Saturday, allowing five offensive touchdowns, with Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton recording 208 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Washington ranks 12th among Big Ten teams in scoring defense with 22.2 points allowed per game.

Purdue is trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while Washington is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays vs. Guardians predictions

The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the ALCS with a 3-2 win against the Rays Thursday night. Petey Halpin hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that eventually proved to be the game-winner.

Gavin Williams earned the win in Game 4, allowing two hits, two earned runs and a walk while recording nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Closer Cade Smith earned the save, recording two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched.

The Rays are trading at $0.51 per share to win on the road, while the Guardians are trading at $0.49 per share at home, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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