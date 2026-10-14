The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Two conference USA matchups and the NLCS are scheduled for Wednesday night. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Kennesaw State (1-4) will face Missouri State (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Western Kentucky (2-4) will face Sam Houston (1-4) at 8:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Game 3 of the NLCS is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start time. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State predictions

Kennesaw State enters Wednesday's game on a four-game losing streak following its lone win, a 47-0 victory against West Georgia, in Week 1. Quarterback Rickie Collins has thrown for 1,042 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 103 of 150 passing, while also leading the Owls with 246 yards and four touchdowns on 55 rushing attempts.

Missouri State is facing a three-game losing skid following a 1-1 record through two games. Wide receiver Isaiah Myers leads the Bears with 20 receptions for 419 yards and three games, including three catches for 77 yards and one touchdown

Kennesaw State is trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while Missouri State is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston predictions

Western Kentucky has won two of its last three games following a 0-3 start to the season. The Hilltoppers defeated Missouri State, 34-13, in Week 6, with running back Ajay Allen recording 105 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts.

Sam Houston is facing a two-game losing skid after a 1-2 start to the season. The Bearkats were defeated, 35-3, in Week 6, with quarterback Landyn Locke throwing for 138 yards on 20 of 30 passing.

Western Kentucky is trading at $0.51 per share to win on the road, while Sam Houston is trading at $0.51 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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