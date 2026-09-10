The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The 49ers and Rams will play the first of their two biannual NFC West Division matchups in Melbourne on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET, the first NFL regular season game ever held in Australia. The Rams are trading at $0.50 per share to win by four or more points against the 49ers at ProphetX. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

49ers vs. Rams preview

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey played all 17 games during the 2025 season while several key teammates were limited by injuries. McCaffrey, who appeared in just four games in 2024, recorded 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns on 311 rushing attempts, as well as 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Rams ranked 12th in rushing defense, averaging 110.8 yards allowed per game, in 2025, prior to acquiring All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett during the offseason.

Los Angeles outside linebacker Byron Young had a breakout season in 2025, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance with a career-best 82 tackles, 12.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Young thrived playing alongside Jared Verse, who was included in the trade for Garrett, and should find similar success in 2026 with his new teammate, who recorded an NFL record 23 sacks for the Browns last season. Garrett and Young will face a Niners' offensive line that features All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and veteran right tackle Colton McKivitz at right tackle.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rams are up to $0.50 per share to win by four or more points on Thursday, while the 49ers are trading at $0.50 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.