The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The first Monday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season will feature two AFC West teams when the Chiefs host the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Broncos beat the Chiefs in both of their two regular season matchups in 2025 and have won three of their last four meetings, with the two teams splitting home wins in 2024. Denver won the AFC West title with a 14-3 record, the best among AFC teams, in 2025, while Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared to play in Monday's game just nine months after undergoing surgery for tearing his ACL and LCL and was a full participant in practices last week. Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP, threw for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns, both of which were career lows since taking over as Kansas City's starter in 2018. The Broncos ranked second among NFL teams in passing defense, averaging 278.2 yards per game, last season.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a broken ankle injury sustained in the AFC Divisional Round win against the Bills, which forced him to miss the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots the following week. Nix followed an impressive rookie season with a solid 2025 campaign, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while leading Denver to a 14-3 regular season record. The Chiefs ranked 10th in passing defense with 212.8 yards allowed per game in 2025 and made several additions to their secondary, signing safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Kader Kohou, as well as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who spent his first four seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Titans in 2024.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Chiefs are trading up to $0.48 per share to win by three or more points on Monday, while the Broncos are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.