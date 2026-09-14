The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Denver enters 2026 trying to maintain its grip on a division Kansas City controlled for nearly a decade, while the Chiefs are attempting to reestablish a dynastic standard. Kansas City is trading at $0.57 per share to defeat Denver at ProphetX. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

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Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

The intriguing part about the Chiefs is straightforward: their reputation is more prestigious than last year's efficiency numbers. Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the Chiefs finished 11th in offensive EPA/Play in 2025 rather than steamrolling the league. Denver's defense, meanwhile, ranked eighth in defensive EPA/Play and has the kind of personnel to make a divisional game uncomfortable from the opening series.

The other side is similarly balanced. Denver ranked 15th in offensive EPA/Play, while Kansas City finished 12th defensively. That profile points toward a game in which neither offense should expect cheap possessions, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the same general shape. The model gives the fewer-than-43.5-points outcome a 61% probability, another sign that sustained drives could win the night rather than explosive scoring.

Denver has enough defensive horsepower to keep Kansas City's offense from turning the evening into a track meet, while the Chiefs remain capable of controlling games without producing fireworks. One or two stalled possessions may ultimately separate two teams whose underlying 2025 efficiency metrics were much closer than their reputations might suggest.

Kansas City to defeat Denver is trading at approximately $0.57 per share on ProphetX, while Denver is trading around $0.44 per share. Trade $50, get $75 in incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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