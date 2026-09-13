The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Cowboys and Giants will resume their NFC East Division rivalry in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2026 NFL season, set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Giants won their last matchup against the Cowboys, 34-17, at home in January, which moved them back to the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas had previously defeated New York, 40-37, in a Week 2 matchup at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have a 78-48-2 all-time advantage against the Giants, which includes a 10-2 record since 2020.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

The Cowboys made two offseason moves to bring experience to the outside linebacker position, acquiring former Pro Bowler Rashan Gary in a trade with the Packers in March and signing former All-Pro Von Miller last month. Dallas used its first-round pick to select former UCF outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence, who can benefit from playing alongside both Gary and Miller, who have a combined 22 seasons of NFL experience. The Cowboys ranked 25th among NFL teams with 35 total sacks in 2025 after trading former All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers prior to the season.

Tight end Isaiah Likely followed head coach John Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants during the offseason. Likely recorded 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown while making seven starts in 14 games, having dealt with a pedal foot fracture, during the 2025 season. The veteran tight end has averaged 11.6 yards per reception and should have a bigger role in the Giants' offense after serving as the Ravens' No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews during the majority of his first four seasons.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Cowboys are trading up to $0.55 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Giants are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.