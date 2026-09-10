The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Week 1 NFL schedule will feature an NFC West Division matchup between the 49ers and Rams on Thursday in Melbourne, marking the first time an NFL regular season game has ever been played in Australia. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The 49ers and Rams both went 12-5, respectively, during the 2025 regular season, having split road wins in their biannual matchup, with Los Angeles winning the last meeting at Levi's Stadium on November 9.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

49ers vs. Rams preview

Aaron Donald's official return will have to wait at least one week after Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he wouldn't travel with the team to Australia on Tuesday. Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year during his previous 10-year tenure with the Rams, announced his decision to come out of retirement last month, but appears to need more time to prepare for game action.

Niners defensive end Nick Bosa is listed as questionable on the injury report heading into Thursday's game. Bosa is working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 3, and was limited in practice this week, though defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said he will play in Week 1. Bosa would match up against Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon, who took over the starting role during the 2025 season.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rams are trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points on Thursday, while the 49ers are trading at $0.49 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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