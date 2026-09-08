The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The NFL season will begin with a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the Seahawks host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, the 49ers will face the Rams in the first-ever regular season game played in Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 8:35 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Seahawks preview

The Seahawks defeated the Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX in February. Seattle's defense forced three turnovers as New England quarterback Drake Maye threw two interceptions and lost one fumble.

The Seahawks will be without Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs during the offseason, and fellow running back Zach Charbonnet, who remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to a torn ACL that he suffered during the NFC Divisional Round. The Patriots added to their passing attack during the offseason, acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signing former Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Seahawks are up to $0.45 per share to win by four or more points on Wednesday, while the Patriots are trading at $0.48 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers vs. Rams preview

The Rams had a big offseason after losing to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles acquired All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who recorded an NFL record 23 sacks in 2025, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in June, and signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a one-year, $20 million contract after he ended his retirement last month.

The 49ers matched the Rams' 12-5 record in 2025, but held a lower playoff seed due to a weaker record against common opponents. San Francisco managed to make the playoffs despite injuries to several key players throughout the regular season including quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

The Rams are up to $0.51 per share to win by four or more points on Thursday, while the 49ers are trading at $0.49 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.