The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Week 3 college football schedule will feature 22 games involving ranked teams, beginning with Miami (2-0) vs. Wake Forest (2-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tuesday's MLB schedule will be highlighted by Braves and Cubs. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami, the runner-up for the 2025 national championship, is coming off dominant wins against Stanford and Florida A&M in Weeks 1 and 2. Wake Forest also enters with an undefeated record with victories against Akron and Purdue to start its season.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions

Miami has outscored its opponents by a 122-13 margin through its first two games. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 15 passing during last weekend's 77-7 win against Florida A&M. The Hurricanes combined for 856 yards of total offense, which included 426 yards passing among three players and 430 yards rushing among nine players.

Wake Forest survived a late game rally by Purdue to win in double overtime last Saturday. The Demon Deacons held a 23-13 lead late in the fourth quarter before Purdue scored a touchdown and made a field goal as regulation time expired. Quarterback Gio Lopez tied the game at 38 in double overtime with a 3-yard run, which he followed up with a game-winning a two-point conversion run.

Miami has a 9-3 record against Wake Forest, which includes winning eight consecutive games dating back to 1969. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 21 or more points on Friday, while Wake Forest is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 21 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Braves vs. Cubs predictions

The Braves enter Tuesday's game with a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for first-place in the National League East Division standings. Atlanta has lost six of its last 10 games, a record Philadelphia matched in the same span, having won two of its three weekend games against the Phillies before a loss to the Cubs Monday night.

The Cubs currently hold the first Wild Card spot for the National League and trail the Brewers by 9.5 games in the NL Central Division standings. Chicago has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, which includes winning two of three against the Pirates prior to Monday's win against the Braves.

The Cubs are trading at up to $0.47 per share to win by one run or more, while the Braves are trading at $0.53 to lose by one run or win outright, at ProfitX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Major League Baseball by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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