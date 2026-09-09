The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The NFL season will begin with a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the Seahawks host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Seahawks are trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points against the Patriots at ProphetX. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Seahawks preview

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba capped off a career 2025 season of 119 receptions, an NFL-best 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with a Super Bowl victory, but was held to just four receptions for 27 yards by the Patriots defense. New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez is expected to once again line up against Smith-Njigba in a matchup of two of the league's best players at their respective positions.

Newly acquired Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown will make his debut against a Seattle passing defense that ranked 10th among NFL teams with 193.9 yards allowed per game during the 2025 regular season. New England quarterback Drake Maye threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 27 of 43 passing during Super Bowl LX, though much of his success came late in the game while facing an insurmountable deficit.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Seahawks are up to $0.52 per share to win by four or more points on Wednesday, while the Patriots are trading at $0.48 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.