The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 1 of the college football season will conclude with No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Monday college football trading preview

SMU went 9-4 (6-2 ACC) in 2025, one year after making its first ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Mustangs finished the 2025 season with four wins in their last five games, which included a victory against Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. SMU's offense, which ranked fifth among ACC teams in yards per game (416.9) and fourth in scoring (32.2 points per game), will return quarterback Kevin Jennings, who enters his third season as a starter, as well as offensive lineman PJ Williams and center Joshua Bates, both of whom were named on the watchlist for the Outland Trophy awarded to college football's best offensive lineman, with Bates also being named to the watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation's top center.

Florida State cruised to a 34-17 win against New Mexico State in Week 0. The Seminoles recorded 419 total yards with quarterback Ashton Daniels throwing for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 27 passing and recording 30 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that SMU is trading at $0.48 per share to win by three or more points on Monday, while Florida State is trading at $0.52 to lose by three or less points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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