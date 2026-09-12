The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Saturday's college football schedule is packed with must-see matchups, including a star-studded showdown between Texas and Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 2 college football trading preview

Football fans will be treated to a star-studded showdown when the Texas Longhorns host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams are coming off dominant victories in Week 1. Texas cruised to a 59-7 win over Texas State thanks to a strong showing from quarterback Arch Manning, who threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ohio State beat Ball State 56-3, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas has a 52.6% chance to win at ProphetX, while Ohio State has a 48.7% chance.

Another team with championship aspirations is set to take the field when the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to take on the Oregon State Beavers at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Texas Tech picked up a comfortable 33-10 victory over Abilene Christian in Week 1, while Oregon State suffered a 33-20 setback against Houston. The Red Raiders dominated the Beavers last season, securing a 45-14 win at home. This time around, Texas Tech to win by 25.5 or more points has a 53.9% chance at ProphetX.

It's an SEC vs. Big 12 battle when the Utah Utes welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to town for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Utah's offense put on a show in its 66-14 win over Idaho in Week 1. QB Devon Dampier completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Vandals. Arkansas, meanwhile, picked up a 31-14 win over North Alabama in Ryan Silverfield's first game as head coach. Utah has a 83.1% chance to win at ProphetX, while Arkansas has a 20.4% chance to win. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.