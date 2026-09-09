The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50, making Wednesday the perfect opportunity to take advantage. The Week 1 NFL schedule kicks off on Wednesday when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Patriots, Week 1 NFL trading preview

A rematch of Super Bowl LX kicks off the 2026 NFL season when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The defending Super Bowl champions are 16-5 in NFL Kickoff games, so the Seahawks will enter this matchup full of confidence. Seattle went 7-1 at home last season, but New England proved to be extremely tough to beat on the road, posting an 8-0 record in away games in 2025.

Seattle's offense averaged 28.4 points per contest last season, thanks to the stellar play of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former Ohio State standout hauled in 119 catches for a league-best 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets. New England's offense was also extremely efficient, scoring 28.8 points per game in 2025. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 72.0% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns in his second season in the NFL.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Seattle has a 63.5% chance to win at ProphetX, while New England has a 37.3% chance. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.