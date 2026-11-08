New users who jump on the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, on NFL Week 9. The Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) snapped a four-game losing streak last week and now face the San Francisco 49ers (6-1), who are coming off a bye week after suffering their first loss of 2026. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. We're looking at the different NFL prediction markets and pricing available at Kalshi for this Week 9 matchup. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Raiders vs. 49ers Kalshi markets

Raiders to win: $0.21

49ers to win: $0.80

49ers to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Raiders to win: $0.21

The Raiders were a fun story early in the year amid a 3-0 start under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, but they followed that up with four losses in a row, though two of those were by one score. They were able to knock off New York in a high-scoring affair last weekend to move to 4-4 before a visit to San Francisco. Kirk Cousins has thrown 19 touchdown passes this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Raiders winning 28% of the time.

A Raiders win is trading at $0.21 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 21% probability in the latest Raiders vs. 49ers odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win: $0.80

The 49ers were a perfect 6-0 heading into a matchup with Atlanta that many expected them to win, but they instead fell 29-20 and entered their bye week with their first loss of the year. San Francisco remains atop the NFC West at 6-1 and tied for the best record in the conference despite injuries to key players, namely receiver Mike Evans, who is expected to return this weekend.

A 49ers win is trading at $0.80 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.80 price equating to an 80% probability in the Raiders vs. 49ers odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

There's a case to be made that the 49ers are the NFL's best team. The offense, headlined by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, is dangerous and efficient, and the defense is in better shape than it was last year and has allowed 20 points or less in four of seven games. The Raiders lose by fewer than 9.5 points, or win, in the majority of SportsLine simulations. They have kept things close in two of their four losses this season.

On Kalshi, the 49ers winning by 9.5 or more points is trading at $0.52. The Raiders losing by fewer than 9.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

These are two of the best offenses the NFL has to offer. San Francisco is fourth in points per game at 28.1, and Vegas is close behind at sixth with 27.6 points per game. The 49ers are sixth in scoring defense, though, at 19.9 points per game allowed, while the Raiders are just 31st at 28.8 points per game allowed. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 52.5 points in more than half of its simulations.

The Raiders and 49ers scoring more than 52.5 points is trading at $0.53 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in less than 52.5 points is trading at $0.48. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.