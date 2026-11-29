The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 12's edition of Sunday Night Football. You can make trades on the game, including Raiders vs. Browns first touchdown scorer picks, using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on Sunday's first touchdown scorer.

Browns vs. Raiders first touchdown scorer markets

Browns first touchdown: Quinshon Judkins ($0.14)

Las Vegas enters Sunday with the worst rushing defense in the league, averaging 149.5 rushing yards conceded per game. Judkins leads the Browns with four rushing scores -- hardly a huge total, but he's clearly the top option in the backfield. This outcome is trading at $0.14 per share at Kalshi. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Raiders first touchdown: Tre Tucker ($0.06)

Brock Bowers seems unlikely to play, which could mean Tucker becomes Fernando Mendoza's primary option in the passing game. This outcome is trading at $0.06 per share at Kalshi. Make trades on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.