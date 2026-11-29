New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for NFL Week 12 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. Sunday Night Football pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available for Sunday Night Football at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The Browns are 6-4 coming off their bye week and have playoff aspirations, while the Raiders have lost their past three as they get rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza acclimated to the starting quarterback role. The Browns are $0.70 to win at Kalshi. For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Raiders vs. Browns Kalshi markets

Raiders to win: $0.31

Browns to win: $0.70

Browns to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 37.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Raiders to win: $0.31

This was always going to be a tough year for the Raiders, who picked No. 1 in April's NFL Draft. A 3-0 start had some thinking Vegas was a sneaky playoff contender, but the Raiders are just 1-7 since. The Kirk Cousins trade opened things up for Mendoza, who rushed for a score in his first start against Seattle in Week 10 before throwing for three touchdowns against Denver last week. The Raiders lost both games, but it looks like Mendoza is getting more comfortable as the starter.

A Raiders win is trading at $0.31 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 31% probability in the latest Raiders vs. Browns odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Browns to win: $0.70

The Browns have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises this year under first-year head coach Todd Monken. Cleveland has won six of 10 games this year and has largely played close games even in its losses. The Browns aren't a dynamite offensive team, but the defense has kept them in most games and helped them win a lot this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Browns winning 68% of the time.

A Browns win is trading at $0.70 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.70 price equating to a 70% probability in the Raiders vs. Browns odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Browns to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

This is a matchup of a young, rebuilding team against a playoff contender, and the SportsLine model expects this game to play out that way with the Browns winning by more than 6.5 points in nearly 54% of simulations. The Raiders have dropped seven of their last eight games and have the NFL's worst defense this season.

On Kalshi, the Browns winning by 6.5 or more points is trading at $0.48. The Raiders losing by fewer than 6.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.53 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 37.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The Browns are just 27th in scoring this year, but their offense gets a premier matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the most points per game in the NFL at nearly 30 a pop. Vegas' offense has also shown a lot of life this season, and Mendoza just tossed three touchdown passes last week. The model has these teams combining for more than 38 points in 63% of simulations.

The Raiders and Browns combining for more than 37.5 points is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game ending with fewer than 41.5 points is trading at $0.50. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.