NFL fans can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Make predictions for Week 12 Sunday Night Football featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Polymarket promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Raiders vs. Browns predictions on Polymarket

Raiders to win: 32%

Browns to win: 68%

Browns to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

More than 39.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

Raiders to win: 32%

Las Vegas got off to a 3-0 start under Kirk Cousins and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, sparking belief this could be a sneaky playoff contender. The team has unraveled since then and Cousins was traded to the Vikings, setting the stage for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to take the reins. Mendoza has been progressing well in his first two starts, which came against great defensive teams in the Seahawks and Broncos. The Browns have a good defense too, so Mendoza is getting tested early in his career. The Raiders win this primetime showdown in 33% of SportsLine simulations.

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Browns to win: 68%

Things did not look good for Todd Monken in his first game as Browns head coach in a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars. The Browns won three straight after that loss, and they are a few plays away from potentially being 8-2 heading into Week 12. Cleveland has a path to the postseason thanks in large part to its defense and ground game, though Deshaun Watson has been playing better this season. A Browns win happens in 67% of SportsLine simulations.

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Browns to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Cleveland wins by more than 4.5 points in 58% of SportsLine simulations. This is surprising because of the team's six wins, none have been by more than 4.5 points. The Raiders have been accustomed to losing big of late, with each of their last four losses coming by more than 4.5 points.

You can trade on Cleveland winning by more than 4.5 points at Polymarket for 51%, while Las Vegas to lose by less than 4.5 points or win is 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 39.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

The Raiders have had no problems scoring as they are averaging 25.0 points per game, though most of that damage was done with Cousins at quarterback. They've scored 37 total points in Mendoza's two starts. Cleveland is averaging just 18.8 points per game on offense. The SportsLine model sees more than 39.5 points being scored in 69% of simulations.

You can make a trade for more than 39.5 points at Polymarket for 52%, while a game with less than 39.5 points is 50%. Get a $25 bonus when you deposit $10+ with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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