The Raiders and Dolphins could probably use name tags before Sunday's Week 1 meeting. Both organizations changed head coaches, both will unveil new starting quarterbacks, and both spent the offseason aggressively reshaping rosters that disappointed in 2025. Miami's Jeff Hafley hands the offense to Malik Willis, while Klint Kubiak begins his Las Vegas tenure with Kirk Cousins under center and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting behind him. Raiders vs. Dolphins kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of NFL experts have analyzed Raiders vs. Dolphins ahead of Week 1. The model supplies particularly useful context for three markets available across Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog Predict, including Jalen Nailor's receiving production, Miami's final margin against Las Vegas, and De'Von Achane's rushing total. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

The matchup also features a fascinating contrast between two rebuilt offenses. Nailor begins his first season in Las Vegas after four years in Minnesota, while Miami moved on from Tua Tagovailoa and traded Jaylen Waddle during a sweeping offseason reset.

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Raiders vs. Dolphins picks, predictions

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Jalen Nailor to record 25+ receiving yards ($0.46 per share) — Kalshi

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Miami to lose by 3 points or fewer, or win outright ($0.51 per share) — Polymarket

Raiders vs. Dolphins: De'Von Achane to record fewer than 68.5 rushing yards ($0.53 per share) — Underdog Predict

Jalen Nailor 25+ receiving yards ($0.46 per share)

Jalen Nailor's move to Las Vegas didn't generate the offseason buzz of Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, but the former Viking arrives with an obvious role to claim. Nailor produced career highs with 29 catches and 444 receiving yards in 2025, averaging 15.3 yards per reception, and Las Vegas gave him a three-year contract in March. The vertical ability and track speed mean he doesn't need a mountain of targets to reach 25 yards. SportsLine projects Nailor for 29.7 receiving yards, and notes that he has topped his receiving-yard benchmark in five of his last seven home appearances, averaging 39.3 yards during that span.

Kalshi prices Nailor to record at least 25 receiving yards at $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Miami to lose by 3 points or fewer, or win outright ($0.51 per share)

Miami's offseason was brute-force demolition. Tua Tagovailoa left, Jaylen Waddle was traded to Denver, and Hafley inherited a roster intentionally transitioning toward something new. Yet dismissing the Dolphins immediately ignores one of Sunday's most important variables: Malik Willis. His mobility adds a dimension Miami hasn't consistently featured at quarterback, and Achane remains one of the league's most explosive players with the football. Las Vegas is undergoing its own reboot under Kubiak after producing only 241 points last season. Cousins provides stability, but this isn't an established juggernaut. SportsLine's model is projecting the Raiders to secure a 24-23 win at home.

Polymarket prices Miami to lose by 3 or fewer points, or win the game outright, at $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

De'Von Achane fewer than 68.5 rushing yards ($0.53 per share)

Achane was absurdly productive in 2025, rushing for 1,350 yards at 5.7 yards per carry and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. That resume makes a 68.5-yard threshold look modest at first glance, but Miami's new offensive ecosystem is just getting off the ground. Willis can create rushing production of his own, and Achane's value has never been confined to handoffs; he also caught 67 passes for 488 yards last season. In other words, Miami doesn't need to funnel its entire workload through the ground game for Achane to remain its offensive centerpiece. SportsLine projects 53.6 rushing yards for him in Week 1, and its trend data shows he has finished below his rushing-yard benchmark in five of his last six road appearances. It's the receiving yards to monitor for Achane.

Underdog Predict lists Achane to record fewer than 68.5 rushing yards at $0.53 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

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