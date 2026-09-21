Monday Night Football shifts to SoFi Stadium to close out NFL Week 2. The Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is 1-0 after a 28-20 win over Dallas, while Los Angeles returns home after a disappointing 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Australia. Kalshi prices the Rams to beat the Giants at $0.75 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of NFL experts have analyzed Rams vs. Giants and revealed their NFL predictions. One market focuses on Los Angeles winning. The other two feature Jaxson Dart reaching 30 rushing yards and the teams combining for more than 47.5 points. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Rams vs. Giants picks, predictions

Rams to beat the Giants ($0.75 per share)

Jaxson Dart: 30+ rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Rams vs. Giants: More than 47.5 total points ($0.51 per share)

Rams to beat the Giants ($0.75 per share)

Los Angeles gets a convenient reset after a frustrating trip to Australia. The Rams scored only seven points against San Francisco, but Sean McVay still has Matthew Stafford running an offense with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the perimeter. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum also combined for 95 rushing yards on 21 carries in the opener. That gives Los Angeles several ways to attack a Giants defense that allowed Dallas to reach 20 points in Week 1. New York enters 1-0 under John Harbaugh, but this is its first road test, and SoFi Stadium gives the Rams a friendlier setting after the long international trip.

The SportsLine model calls for a 31-21 Los Angeles win. Kalshi prices the Rams to beat the Giants at $0.75 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaxson Dart (NYG | QB), 30+ rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Dart gave New York exactly the kind of opener it wanted. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas, and his ability to escape the pocket adds another element. The Giants also produced 165 rushing yards, so Los Angeles cannot treat Dart as only a passer. When coverage pushes him outside, he can turn a broken play into a first-down chance instead of forcing the football. His recent sample backs that up. SportsLine's player card notes that Dart has exceeded his rushing figure in eight of his last 12 games while averaging 42.4 rushing yards during that span. Los Angeles has talent up front, but quarterback movement can stress even a star-studded defense like the Rams'.

SportsLine lands Dart at 41.3 rushing yards for Monday night. Polymarket prices Dart to reach 30 rushing yards at $0.54 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Rams vs. Giants: More than 47.5 points ($0.51 per share)

New York's offense looked ready to accelerate in Week 1. Dart threw three touchdown passes. Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 78 yards and two scores, while Malik Nabers remains the headliner on the outside. The Giants finished with 28 points and also produced 165 rushing yards. Los Angeles has more work to do after scoring seven points in Australia, but Stafford still has Nacua and Adams at his disposal. The Rams also moved the ball on the ground, with Williams and Corum combining for 95 yards. A return home gives McVay a chance to restore some rhythm against a New York defense that allowed Dallas to score 20.

The SportsLine projection lands at 31-21 Rams, producing 52 total points. Kalshi prices more than 47.5 points in Rams-Giants at $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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