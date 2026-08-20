The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, perfect for trading NFL predictions. The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 NFL season with lofty expectations. The Rams were one game shy of a Super Bowl berth in 2025, losing to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game after splitting their two matchups during the regular season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford confirmed plans to return during his NFL MVP speech in December, having thrown for an NFL-best 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns last season.

The Rams also acquired defensive end Myles Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns months after he recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks in 2025. Los Angeles has also worked out retired former defensive tackle Aaron Donald to potentially return to a revamped defensive line. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Rams regular season wins

The Rams have a 68% chance to win 11 or more games at Kalshi, a 52% chance to win 12 or more games and a 41% chance to win 13 or more games. Los Angeles winning 11 or more games is trading at $0.71 for 'Yes' and $0.31 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams to make the playoffs

The Rams own an 80% chance to qualify for the NFL Playoffs at Kalshi, which is the highest among all 32 NFL teams. Los Angeles making the postseason is trading at $0.80 for 'Yes' and $0.22 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams to win Super Bowl

The Rams are currently listed at a 16% chance to win the Super Bowl which is also the most among NFL teams. Los Angeles winning the Super Bowl is trading at $0.16 for 'yes' and $0.85 for 'no.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.