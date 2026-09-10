The 2026 NFL Week 1 schedule features an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Thursday in the NFL Australia Game. Both teams are eyeing deep postseason runs this season, but it all starts with a matchup in Melbourne. There are numerous ways to get involved at NFL prediction markets, such as trading on the winner or points scored and claiming the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. Click here to get started trading on NFL at Kalshi with a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ahead of 2026 NFL Australia Game, we'll look at some of the different Rams vs. 49ers prediction markets available at Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, three of the best prediction market apps. They all have prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, deposit and trade on Rams vs. 49ers, as long as you live in any of the prediction market legal states.

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs. 49ers prediction markets

Rams to win: 65% (Polymarket)

49ers to win: 36% (Polymarket)

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes ($0.50), No ($0.50) (Kalshi)

More than 47.5 points: Yes ($0.54), No ($0.50) (Underdog)

Rams to win: 65% (Polymarket)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, had seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions in two games against the 49ers last season. He powered an offense that led the NFL in points per game (30.5), yards per game (394.6) and passing yards per game (268.1). Their six losses came by a combined 21 points, which was the fourth-lowest average margin of defeat in league history. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Los Angeles winning in 64% of simulations.

A Los Angeles win is trading at 65% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

49ers to win: 36% (Polymarket)

San Francisco earned a season split with Los Angeles last season, picking up an overtime win on the road in Week 5. The 49ers were without quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa in both games. Their six highest-paid players missed 64 combined games last season, which were 25 more than any other playoff team. They are 31-9 in their last 40 games with Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle on the field together, and they have won three straight Week 1 games.

A San Francisco win is trading at 36% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

The Rams are the only team in NFL history with the previous season's MVP (Stafford) and Defensive Player of the Year (Myles Garrett). Garrett was acquired to bolster a defense that ranked 25th in efficiency across the final nine games of 2025 after ranking first through 11 games. The Rams are 7-2 in Week 1 games under head coach Sean McVay. The 49ers are 3-1 in international games, with this being their first since 2022 at Estadio Azteca against the Cardinals.

Los Angeles winning by more than 3.5 points is $0.50 at Kalshi, while San Francisco winning or losing by three or fewer points is also $0.50 per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL games and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.50 (Underdog)

The Rams and 49ers combined for 49 points in Week 5 last season before finishing with 68 combined points in their Week 10 matchup. Los Angeles raced out to a 21-0 lead in that rematch, as Stafford brought his season series tally to seven touchdown passes. Stafford has 423 career passing touchdowns, just two behind Philip Rivers for sixth all-time. He teams up with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, while San Francisco's offense features Purdy, McCaffrey and wide receiver Mike Evans.

Los Angeles vs. San Francisco finishing with more than 47.5 points scored is $0.54 per share at Underdog, and these teams combining for 47 or fewer points is $0.50 per share. Trade on 49ers vs. Rams at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

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