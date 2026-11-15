The Los Angeles Rams are finally rolling, and they'll try to keep momentum when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday for an NFC West battle in NFL Week 10. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Rams (5-4) have won their past three games after failing to live up to their billing early in the season. The Cardinals (3-6) traded the quarterback who started their first seven games and have split the two games since. Carson Beck will start for Arizona. Fans who want to make NFL predictions can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 bonus as a new user after they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Our Polymarket promo code review page has the full terms and conditions of this offer, and we also have information on where prediction markets are legal and how prediction markets work if you need it. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Rams vs. Cardinals predictions on Polymarket

Rams to win: 80%

Cardinals to win: 20%

Rams to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

More than 39.5 points: Yes 50%, No 52%

Rams to win: 80%

Los Angeles entered the season as one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl, but a loss to the 49ers started things off on a sour note and it lost three of the next five games. All three losses were by four points or fewer, and one was in overtime to a Buffalo team that is 6-1 and another against 7-2 Denver on the road. The third was against these Cardinals, an 18-16 setback at home. Now L.A. has won three in a row against inferior opponents -- the Raiders, Chargers and Commanders -- and will be looking to avenge that Week 6 loss. The SportsLine Projection Model has Los Angeles winning in 71% of its simulations.

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Cardinals to win: 20%

Over the past four weeks, Arizona has shut down the Rams and outlasted the Cowboys, while losing to the Super Bowl champions Seahawks and the Broncos, last year's AFC No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Gardner Minshew III was promoted to starter after leading the rally in a 33-30 overtime victory against Dallas, and Jacoby Brissett was traded to Baltimore. Now Minshew is out with an injury, so rookie Carson Beck will start for Arizona. The Cards defense held the high-powered Rams offense to less than 300 total yards in their victory in Week 6. The SportsLine model has Arizona winning at home in 29% of its simulations.

At Polymarket, an Arizona victory is trading at 20%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Rams to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

Los Angeles has been up and down, as it is averaging the fourth-most yards per game on offense but is 13th in scoring at 23.8 points per contest. The Rams led the NFL in scoring last season at 30.5 points, but injuries have taken a toll on the receiving corps, with star wideouts Davante Adams and Puka Nacua both out. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have a combined 1,397 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs, and the Arizona defense is 25th in the NFL against the run. Stafford, the reigning league MVP, is fourth in the league in passing yards with 2,374 and has 16 TD passes but also nine interceptions. The SportsLine model has the Rams winning by more than 9.5 points in 50% of its simulations.

L.A. to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at Polymarket at 52%, while the Cardinals to lose by fewer than 9.5 or win outright trades at 49%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 39.5 points: Yes 50%, No 52%

The teams allow more than 48 points per game between them, but the offenses combine for less than 44. The model sees this one being a little more on the high-scoring end, as it projects around 45 points and more than 39.5 happening 62% of the time. The Rams offense has been one of the league's best since Stafford arrived and while L.A. is getting thin at receiver, the Cardinals are vulnerable on the ground. The Arizona offense doesn't have a ton of talent, but tight end Trey McBride leads the NFL with 73 receptions and has five TDs. Losing receiver Michael Wilson to injury will hurt, and the rookie Beck will be calling the shots with not a lot of help around him. Still, the model expects a fair amount of scoring.

The teams combining for more than 40.5 points is trading at 51% at Polymarket. The teams to fall short of that number is trading at 50%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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