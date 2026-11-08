New users can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi on NFL Week 9. The Los Angeles Rams are 4-4 on the year and are visiting the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders. Los Angeles is riding a two-game win streak while Washington is coming off a win over Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Ahead of this NFC matchup, we're looking at the different markets and pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Rams vs. Commanders Kalshi markets

Rams to win: $0.69

Commanders to win: $0.31

Rams to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Rams to win: $0.69

The Rams entered the year as the preseason Super Bowl favorite after a flurry of offseason moves and a trip to the NFC Championship Game last year. The early results were poor, with L.A. starting off 2-4, but the team has won its last two games with the offense looking more like the top-ranked unit we saw in 2025. A trip across the country is always tough, but with a win here, the Rams can get over .500 for the first time in 2026.

A Rams win is trading at $0.69 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 69% probability in the latest Rams vs. Commanders odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Commanders to win: $0.31

The Commanders are coming off a win over Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football, which pushed them to 2-4-1 on the year. Jayden Daniels is back and healthy after an early-season elbow injury, but he's without top receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the year. Washington likely should be 3-4 were it not for time management issues in the team's tie with New York, and the Commanders' next test is a tough one as their defense has struggled once again in 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Washington winning 47% of the time.

A Commanders win is trading at $0.31 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.31 price equating to a 31% probability in the Rams vs. Commanders odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Rams to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Rams are starting to round into form and looking like the team many expected them to be heading into the season. They're still banged up and are without Davante Adams and Myles Garrett, but Matthew Stafford and Co. are getting into a groove offensively. The Commanders have looked better in recent weeks after a shaky start and nearly knocked off San Francisco a few weeks ago. The Commanders lose by fewer than 5.5 points, or win outright, in 60% of the SportsLine model's projections.

On Kalshi, the Rams winning by 5.5 or more points is trading at $0.50. The Commanders losing by fewer than 5.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Both offenses have played better in recent weeks, with Washington scoring 27 or more in three of its last five games, and Los Angeles has scored at least 24 points in four of its last five. Both defenses have played better of late as well, but the SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 48.5 points in nearly 60% of simulations.

The Rams and Commanders to combine for more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.50 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in less than 47.5 points is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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