Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations collide in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season as the Los Angeles Rams head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams and Eagles have played some thrilling games over the last few seasons, and fans should be excited for this contest. The Rams come into this game after falling to the Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, while the Eagles were unable to beat Bears third-string quarterback Case Keenum on Monday Night Football. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

We'll look at the latest Rams vs. Eagles prediction markets at Kalshi and Polymarket, highlighting the prediction market bonuses available to users at the best prediction market apps. We'll consider insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, when looking at trades for Rams vs. Eagles. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Rams vs. Eagles predictions

Philadelphia stormed back to beat L.A. in last season's game, but the Eagles do not have A.J. Brown this time around. The Rams appear to be getting Puka Nacua back from a groin injury, but Myles Garrett remains sidelined. Jalen Hurts and Co. looked lifeless in the loss to the Bears, and they'll be trying to find their rhythm offensively against a defense that has a tendency to give up big plays in the secondary.

Rams vs. Eagles predictions and picks

Rams to win: $0.64 (Kalshi)

Eagles to win: $0.37 (Kalshi)

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: 50% (Polymarket)

Less than 42.5 points: 48% (Polymarket)

Rams to win: $0.64 (Kalshi)

The Rams bounced back from a primetime loss in Week 1 with a win over an NFC East team in Week 2. Can they repeat the same pattern for Weeks 3 and 4? Nacua's imminent return to the lineup will help. He caught 11 passes for 112 yards in last year's game against Philadelphia after hauling in six catches for 97 yards in the 2025 NFL Playoffs against the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Matthew Stafford has been able to get Davante Adams going but having Nacua back will truly unleash this Rams offense. The Rams win in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Rams to win at Kalshi at $0.64 per share. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability in the latest Rams vs. Eagles odds.

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Eagles to win: $0.37 (Kalshi)

Another change at offensive coordinator has not done much for the Eagles, who rank 24th in yards per game and 25th in points per game through three weeks. Hurts has not been able to push the ball down the field much and Makai Lemon has not been able to step into an immediate role as a rookie. Saquon Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry in the lone bright spot for Philly. The SportsLine model has Philadelphia winning this game in 38% of simulations.

You can trade for the Eagles to win for $0.37 per share on Kalshi. The $0.37 price per share equates to a 37% probability in the latest Rams vs. Eagles odds.

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Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: 50% (Polymarket)

After dropping a Week 1 contest in Australia, the Rams demolished the Giants 28-6. They appeared to be on their way to routing the Broncos in Week 3 before Denver's offense woke up. L.A.'s defense can take some lessons from that game, while Nacua coming back should give Stafford his full complement of weapons to put up even more points. The Rams prevail by more than 3.5 points in 52% of SportsLine simulations.

That result is trading at 50% on Polymarket.

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Less than 42.5 points: 48% (Polymarket)

Each of the last two meetings between these teams saw more than 42.5 points being scored, but the SportsLine model believes defenses will shine here. The Rams and Eagles score less than 42.5 points in 54% of SportsLine simulations. Los Angeles' defense did look good for most of the game against Denver, and Philadelphia's defense was a bit unlucky to not have a turnover or two with some of Keenum's passes.

On Polymarket, this result is trading at 48%.

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