The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season will begin with an NFC matchup between the Green Bay Packers (6-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) in the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Kickoff for Packers vs. Rams is at 8 p.m. ET. More than 44.5 combined points in Packers vs. Rams is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is inactive for the remainder of the season after recently undergoing MCL surgery. The Packers are coming off a bye week following a 30-10 home loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. The Rams are also coming off a bye after winning four consecutive games. Kalshi prices the Rams at $0.52 per share to win by three or more points against the Packers. The $0.52 price per share equates to a 52% probability for Rams to win by three or more points.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Packers vs. Rams picks, predictions

Rams to win by three or more points YES ($0.52)

More than 44.5 points YES ($0.50)

Prop pick #1: Rams to win by three or more points YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

The Rams were the preseason Super Bowl favorite after a close NFC Championship Game loss and a busy offseason. Los Angeles stumbled to a 2-5 record before winning four consecutive games, having outscored opponents by a +64 margin in that span.

The Packers won five of six games prior to their blowout loss to the Vikings in Week 10. Green Bay averaged 24.4 points in its last five games, which includes a season-high 45 points against the New England Patriots and a season-low 10 points against Minnesota.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Rams will beat the Packers, 25-22, on Wednesday.

The Rams are trading at $0.52 per share to win by three or more points. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: More than 44.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

The Rams enter Wednesday's game ranked 12th in scoring offense at 24.8 points per game and fifth in scoring defense at 18.7 points allowed per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the 2025 NFL MVP, has thrown for 2,623 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 248 of 372 passing, though he'll be without his leading wide receiver amid Nacua's season-ending injury.

The Packers rank 14th among NFL teams in scoring offense with 22.6 points allowed per game and 16th in scoring defense with 22.1 points allowed per game. Quarterback Jordan Love enters Week 12 ranked second in passing yards with 2,838, along with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 232 of 368 passing.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a combined score of 47 points on Wednesday.

The Packers and Rams combining to score 45 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 44 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.