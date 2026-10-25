New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The Los Angeles Rams (2-4) head to Sin City for a Week 7 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) as part of the NFL Week 7 Sunday schedule. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. We're looking at the key prices for trades you can make on Sunday's game at Kalshi, one of the best prediction markets. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Rams vs. Raiders Kalshi markets

Rams to win: $0.66

Raiders to win: $0.35

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Rams to win: $0.66

It's been a tough start to 2026 for the Rams. Despite entering the season as many fans' and analysts' Super Bowl pick, L.A. has stumbled to a 2-4 start. The Rams' first three losses came to Denver, Buffalo and San Francisco, with those three a combined 15-3, but they just fell 18-16 to Arizona, which kicked six field goals in the win. Matthew Stafford and Co. aren't quite clicking offensively just yet, ranking 20th in points per game despite accumulating the third-most yards per game in the NFL. Star receiver Davante Adams, who led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last year, is out for six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury. Los Angeles is 17th in points per game allowed on defense.

A Rams win is trading at $0.66 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 66% probability in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Raiders to win: $0.35

The Raiders have come down to Earth after a hot start to the year. Vegas started 3-0 with wins over Miami, the L.A. Chargers and New Orleans but has since lost to Kansas City, New England and Buffalo, though two of those games were lost by three points. New head coach Klint Kubiak has the team moving in the right direction after a 3-14 campaign in 2025, and the Kirk Cousins-led offense is sixth in points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning in 40% of its simulations.

A Raiders win is trading at $0.35 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.35 price equating to a 35% probability in the Rams vs. Raiders odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The Rams have been one of the NFL's more disappointing squads to date after entering the year with such high expectations. The Raiders, even amid a three-game losing streak, have performed admirably to date. Vegas has won three games -- tying its 2025 win total -- and two of its three losses were by just three points to presumed playoff contenders Kansas City and Buffalo. The Rams are coming off a two-point loss to Arizona and need to start finding a groove before it's too late. The model has the Rams winning by more than 3.5 points in the majority of its simulations.

On Kalshi, the Rams winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.52. The Raiders losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Raiders' offense has quietly been one of the NFL's best this year. Vegas ranks sixth in points scored per game and 15th in yards per game. The Rams are having the opposite problem, ranking third in yards per game and 20th in points per game. The Rams are middle of the pack defensively this year, but the Raiders have struggled in that department, sitting 26th in points per game allowed. Vegas has allowed 27, 30, 45 and 33 points over its last four games. The model has these teams scoring more than 48.5 points more than 60% of the time.

The Rams and Raiders to combine to score more than 48.5 points is trading at $0.50 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in fewer than 48.5 points is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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