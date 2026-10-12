The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. A busy NFL Sunday for Week 5 wraps up with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. A Falcons win is $0.63 at Polymarket, and a Ravens win is $0.38. The $0.63 price per share equates to a 63% probability of an Atlanta win in the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds. Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (inactive, ankle). Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

Both these teams enter Week 5 feeling good about their recent play. The Falcons are 2-2 on the year but have won two straight. That streak has coincided with the return of Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback after he tore his ACL last season. Penix and the offense have been on fire, with Drake London tallying 290 receiving yards over the last two weeks and Bijan Robinson rushing for 339 yards and four touchdowns over that stretch. The Falcons have taken control of the NFC South, which Carolina won at 8-9 last year.

As for the Ravens, they're 3-1 after taking down Tennessee last week, but this matchup with the Falcons presents its challenges. Not only are the Falcons playing great offensively, but the Ravens will be without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an ankle injury. Veteran backup Tyler Huntley will make the start instead. Huntley is a reliable backup who has played quite a bit for Baltimore in recent years, but he's not the same caliber of player as Jackson. Huntley may also be without top wideout Zay Flowers, who is battling a foot injury that has him questionable to suit up. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Ravens vs. Falcons picks, predictions

Ravens to win: $0.38

More than 43.5 points scored: $0.53

Ravens to win ($0.38 per share)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Ravens winning in 46% of simulations to return value at the current trading prices. A Ravens road win is $0.38 at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 43.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

The Falcons' offense has scored 80 points over the last two weeks as one of the hottest units in football. The Ravens' offense will be more limited with Huntley in at quarterback, but Baltimore possesses plenty of offensive firepower with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews all set to take the field. More than 43.5 points is $0.53 at Polymarket, while the Falcons and Ravens combining for less than 42.5 points is $0.45 per share. More than 43.5 points occurs in over 60% of SportsLine simulations. Sign up now to NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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