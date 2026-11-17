The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 10. Kickoff for Chargers vs. Ravens is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is on injured reserve, and backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is also inactive. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Chargers remain winless through their first eight games, while the Ravens have lost four consecutive games entering Monday night. Kalshi prices the Ravens at $0.68 per share to beat the Chargers, while Los Angeles is trading at $0.33 per share to win. The $0.68 price per share equates to a 68% probability for Baltimore to win. Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett throwing for 200 or more yards is trading at $0.56 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chargers vs. Ravens picks, predictions

Jacoby Brissett (Ravens): 200+ passing yards YES ($0.56)



Justin Herbert (Chargers): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.51)

Derrick Henry (Ravens): 80+ rushing yards NO ($0.48)

Omarion Hampton (Chargers): 30+ rushing yards YES ($0.59)

Prop pick #1: Jacoby Brissett (Ravens)- 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 56%

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his first start for the Ravens since being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month.

Brissett has thrown for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, going 3-5 in eight starts.

Brissett has exceeded his passing yards market in five of his last seven home games, averaging 271.7 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Brissett will finish with 252.6 passing yards against the Chargers.

Brissett is trading at $0.56 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Justin Herbert (Chargers)- 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 50%

Justin Herbert is having the worst season of his career, having thrown an interception in all eight losses of the 2026 season.

Herbert has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in half of his starts, which includes 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 13 of 23 passing in Week 9.

Herbert has thrown for less yards than his projected market in six of his last 10 games, averaging 198.6 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Herbert will record 176.4 passing yards on average against the Ravens.

Herbert is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for fewer than 200 yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Derrick Henry- 80+ rushing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 47%

Ravens running back Derrick Henry's production has dipped amid injuries at the quarterback position, having previously averaged 95.2 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt during his first five games and 53.25 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry in his last five games.

Henry has recorded fewer rushing yards than his projected market in four of his last five games, averaging 63.0 yards per game in that span.

Henry is projected to record 62.8 rushing yards on average against the Chargers, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Henry is trading at $0.47 per share to record fewer than 80 rushing yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Omarion Hampton- 30+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 58%

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton recorded 60 yards on 13 carries in Week 9.

Hampton has recorded more than 30 yards in all five games in which he's had double-digit carries.

Hampton exceeded his projected rushing yards market in Week 9, but had fallen short in four consecutive weeks prior.

Hampton is predicted to record 48.3 rushing yards on average against the Ravens, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Hampton is trading at $0.59 per share to record more than 30 rushing yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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