The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys both enter Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season at 1-1, and both teams hope their trip to Rio de Janeiro results in a victory Sunday. The Ravens are likely to be without star receiver Zay Flowers again, as he did not practice late in the week and will be a game-time decision. The Cowboys also have several key defensive players nursing injuries, including Malik Hooker and Demarvion Overshown. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for $55 as a sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

We are diving into how you can make predictions on Ravens vs. Cowboys with the latest prediction market bonus from Kalshi with promo code CBSSPORTS55. The offer gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. We're also providing insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Before making any trades on Ravens vs. Cowboys, check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state and learn how to trade prediction markets here.

Ravens vs. Cowboys picks, predictions (via Kalshi)

Ravens vs. Cowboys: Cowboys to win ($0.38)

Ravens vs. Cowboys: More than 52.5 points ($0.52)

Ravens vs. Cowboys: Derrick Henry 90+ rushing yards ($0.52)

Cowboys to win

Dallas is coming into this game with confidence after finding its groove in Week 2 against the Commanders. While Baltimore's defense has shown signs of improvement under new head coach Jesse Minter, this unit can still give up big plays. The Cowboys have explosive skill players offensively and should be able to give Dak Prescott enough time to find gaps in this defense. With Flowers down, Baltimore's offense does lose some juice. The Cowboys win in 45% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade on them to win at Kalshi at $0.38 per share. Baltimore to win is priced at $0.63 per share. Trade on Kalshi with best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 52.5 points

The Ravens were stymied in the fourth quarter against the Saints in Week 2 and only managed 17 points, but they were able to put up 41 on the Colts in Week 1. Dallas managed 20 points in Week 1 before exploding for 37 in Week 2. Given the state of both defenses, the fans in Brazil can expect to see points. The SportsLine model sees more than 52.5 points being scored in 62% of its simulations. That result is trading at $0.52 per share, while the teams scoring less than 52.5 points is $0.49 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+:

Derrick Henry 90+ rushing yards

Henry was largely bottled up in Week 2, but he gashed the Colts for 144 yards and three scores in Week 1. The Cowboys have had their problems trying to contain the Ravens star running back, as he rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns against them in 2024. The SportsLine props model puts Henry at 107.3 yards on Sunday, and you can trade on him to get more than 90 rushing yards on Kalshi at $0.52 per share. Get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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