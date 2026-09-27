Two NFL teams with high hopes for 2026 meet in an international affair as part of Week 3 with the Dallas Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. The Cowboys fell to the New York Giants in Week 1 by a score before rebounding with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The Ravens have had the opposite start to their year, beating the Indianapolis Colts by multiple scores in Week 1 before dropping a one-score decision to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Ahead of this high-profile affair, sports fans can sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Ravens vs. Cowboys Polymarket markets

Ravens to win: $0.62

Cowboys to win: $0.38

Ravens to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.48, No. $0.52

More than 52.5 combined points: Yes $0.50, No $0.50

Ravens to win: $0.62

Most of the faces are the same for the Ravens this year with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Derrick Henry in the backfield and Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews as top pass catchers, but there is a different look to the team on the coaching side of things with Jesse Minter taking over for longtime head coach John Harbaugh. Minter's head coaching career began with a blowout win, but the Ravens suffered a close loss to New Orleans last week to fall to 1-1. The offense has a good matchup this week against Dallas, which had the NFL's worst defense last year and has given up 24 points per game thus far.

A Ravens win is $0.62 at Polymarket, and a Cowboys win is $0.38. Get a $50 bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys to win: $0.38

Dallas' season got off to a rocky start in New York. The Cowboys fell 28-20 as the defense could not get off the field. Dallas had only two possessions in the second half. The Cowboys rebounded with a 17-point win over Washington, which lost quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the first half when it was still a one-score game. The Cowboys now face a Baltimore team that's aiming to rebound after a close loss to New Orleans. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Dallas winning in 45% of simulations.

A Cowboys win is trading at $0.38 at Polymarket. A Ravens win is $0.62. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ravens to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.52

The Ravens won by 18 points in Week 1 before losing by seven in Week 2. The Cowboys lost by eight in Week 1 and then won by 17 in Week 2. International games add a different element to each game, but the SportsLine model has the Cowboys losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, in the majority of simulations.

The Ravens winning by more than 3.5 points is $0.48 at Polymarket. The Cowboys winning, or losing by three or fewer points, is $0.52. Deposit $10 and get a $50 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.50

These are two offenses with a lot of firepower, but they've been inconsistent to open the year. The Ravens scored 41 points in Week 1 before tallying 17 last week. Dallas had 20 points in Week 1 before scoring 37 last Sunday. The Ravens' defense has allowed 23.5 points per contest, and Dallas' has given up 24 per game.

The Ravens and Cowboys combining for more than 52.5 points is $0.50 at Polymarket. These teams scoring 52 or fewer combined points is $0.50. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get your $50 bonus today:

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