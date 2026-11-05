The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. M&T Bank Stadium will be the site of Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been placed on injured reserve, and backup Tyler Huntley is dealing with a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 8. Joey Fagnano will start for Baltimore. Fagnano to throw 1+ passing touchdowns is trading at $0.55 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Jaguars and Ravens are trending in opposite directions. Jacksonville has won four of its last five games, which includes a 42-7 win against the Colts in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Ravens have lost three consecutive games, including a 36-10 road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Jacksonville is trading at $0.80 per share to beat Baltimore on Thursday at Polymarket. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability for the Jaguars to win. More than 42.5 points scored in Ravens vs. Jaguars is trading at $0.53 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 5, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Ravens picks, predictions

Jaguars win by more than 9.5 points ($0.52 per share)

More than 42.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)- Fewer than 225 passing yards ($0.54)

Derrick Henry (Ravens)- 70+ rushing yards ($0.52)

Jaguars win by more than 9.5 points

Polymarket probability: 52%

The Jaguars had their largest margin of victory, +35, on Sunday in their first true home game in more than a month.

Jacksonville cruised to victory against the Colts, scoring 35 consecutive points before Indianapolis found the end zone.

The Ravens are coming off their worst loss of the season, losing to the Bills by a -26 margin. Lamar Jackson was placed on the injured reserve and backup Tyler Huntley suffered a turf toe injury in the loss.

Even undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, the emergency quarterback, sustained bumps and bruises during a knee hit in the blowout loss at Buffalo.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Jaguars will beat the Ravens, 29-18, on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Jaguars are trading at $0.52 per share to win by 10 or more points on the road, while the Ravens are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by nine or fewer points or win outright on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 42.5 points

Polymarket probability: 52%

The Jaguars are averaging 28.0 points scored and 15.9 points allowed per game through seven games.

The Ravens are averaging 22.4 points scored and 25.4 points allowed per game through eight games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 47 points on Thursday.

The Ravens and Jaguars scoring 43 or more points is currently trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 42 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)- Fewer than 224.5 passing yards

Polymarket probability: 50%

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is averaging 241.4 yards per game in his first seven starts.

Lawrence has thrown for more than 225 yards four times, which includes two games with more than 300 yards.

Lawrence has, however, fallen short of his passing yards market in three of his last five games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Lawrence will throw for 197.9 yards on average against the Ravens.

Lawrence throwing for fewer than 224.5 yards is trading at $0.50 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Derrick Henry (Ravens)- More than 69.5 rushing yards

Polymarket probability: 54%

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has seen his production drop in recent weeks after a strong start.

Henry had 476 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 rushing attempts in his first five games, but has since averaged 52.0 yards on 15.0 attempts in his last three games.

Henry has also exceeded his projected rushing yards market in just one of his last five games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Henry will record 88.1 yards on average against the Jaguars.

Henry recording more than 70.5 rushing yards is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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