The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Houston Texans as NFL Week 12 continues on Sunday. Things have grown dire for the Ravens, who have lost star quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury and have suffered six straight defeats. Houston has won four of its last six but still has work to do to get into the NFL playoff picture. If you want to make Ravens vs. Texans picks and NFL predictions, you can grab the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Our Polymarket promo code review page has terms and conditions and more information about this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Ravens vs. Texans predictions on Polymarket

Texans to win: 72%

Ravens to win: 28%

Texans to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

More than 47.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

Texans to win: 72%



The Ravens came close to grabbing a long-awaited win in each of their last two outings but couldn't get over the line. Jesse Minter's team has badly stagnated while the Texans come off a blowout 26-3 win over a similarly down-and-out Colts team, and get the benefit of extra rest with that game coming on Thursday Night Football.

A Houston win is trading at 74% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Ravens to win: 28%

Jacoby Brissett will have had another week to get comfortable in the Baltimore offense and get in tune with his teammates. That should help him against a Houston defense that is a far cry from the elite unit that suffocated offenses over the last few seasons.

A Baltimore victory is trading at 28% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texans to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

The Ravens lost their last two games by two and three points, respectively. The Texans' last two wins have been by 20+ point margins. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, projects a 10-point Houston win.

The Texans winning by more than 6.5 points is available at Polymarket at 52%, while the Ravens to win or lose by fewer than 6.5 points trades at 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 47.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

Both teams have been invovled in high-scoring affairs of late. The SportsLine model projects 54 total points scored.

Baltimore and Houston combining to score more than 47.5 points is trading at 49% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with fewer than 47.5 points is at 52%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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