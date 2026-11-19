The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Temple Owls (2-8) welcome the Rice Owls (1-9) to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Nov. 19. The American Conference matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket prices a Temple victory at $0.56 per share, with Rice trading at $0.44. Those prices imply win probabilities of 56% and 44%, respectively. Temple to win by at least three points trades at $0.52 Yes and $0.48 No. More than 48.5 combined points is priced at $0.60 Yes and $0.41 No. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Temple to win ($0.56 per share)

Colin Chase leads Temple with 395 receiving yards on 26 catches, and he's thrown for a touchdown, too. The fifth-year wide receiver found tight end Peter Clarke for a 29-yard score against UConn on Oct. 10. Clarke, a 6-foot-6 senior, has caught 18 passes for 273 yards. Quarterback Ajani Sheppard adds another element to the offense with five rushing touchdowns and 443 yards on the ground.

Rice opponents have completed 63.3% of their passes with 18 touchdowns against five interceptions. The visitors haven't generated much production through the air, with leading receiver Jordan Clark recording 257 yards on 20 catches. Rice has completed just 47.7% of its passes this season. Braden Bays could complicate things for Temple up front, as he's tallied eight tackles for loss and forced two fumbles. SportsLine's simulation model gives Temple a 62% probability of winning Thursday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Temple to win by 3 points or more ($0.52 per share)

Both of Temple's victories this season came by at least four points. Coach K.C. Keeler's team defeated Rhode Island 38-14 in September before earning a 17-13 road win at South Florida. Meanwhile, Rice has lost all five of its road games, with four of those defeats coming by at least 14 points. The exception was a 51-49 loss at Florida Atlantic.

Temple has also enjoyed better results in the kicking department. Carl Hardin has converted 13 of 17 field-goal attempts, including six of eight from 40-49 yards. Rice has made seven of 14 attempts this season. Rice opponents have also scored touchdowns on 28 of 43 red-zone trips, giving Temple an opportunity to improve its own offensive numbers inside the 20. Temple has scored touchdowns on 13 of its 25 red-zone possessions. SportsLine's projected 29-24 final score puts Temple ahead by five points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 48.5 combined points ($0.60 per share)

Five of Temple's 10 games this season have featured at least 49 combined points, compared with six for Rice. Temple running back Keveun Mason averages 5.6 yards per carry and has amassed 653 rushing yards. Backfield counterpart Sam Brown V has scored five touchdowns in five appearances, averaging 6.0 yards per rushing attempt. Rice has allowed 22 rushing touchdowns this season.

Rice coach Scott Abell has several options in the ground game beyond his quarterbacks. Running back Tyvonn Byars has collected 529 rushing yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 111-yard performance against East Carolina in October. Max Mosey has averaged 7.4 yards on 25 rushing attempts and caught two touchdown passes. Neither defense has particularly strong third-down numbers, with both allowing opponents to convert more than 45% of their attempts. SportsLine's model calculates a 62.8% probability of more than 48.5 combined points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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