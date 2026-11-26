Rivalry Week in the 2026 college football season is underway, starting with TCU vs. No. 11 Texas Tech on Thursday for the Battle for the Saddle Trophy before some top Rivalry contests over the weekend, such as No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M on Friday night, and Michigan vs. No. 21 Ohio State and No. 24 Washington vs. No. 12 Oregon on Saturday as top contests for college football trading at prediction market apps such as Kalshi and Polymarket. Saturday night showcases the Iron Bowl with Auburn vs. No. 6 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide have won six straight Iron Bowls. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after trading $25:

Alabama is trading at $0.85 per contract to win, with Auburn priced at $0.16 to win. The Crimson Tide are trading at $0.50 to win by more than 14.5 points. On Thursday, Texas Tech is trading at $0.50 to win by more than 16.5 points.

If you're deciding how to trade on Rivalry Week college football and where to trade on college football, our college football prediction markets guide can give you all the information you need. Check out more to find some of the best prediction market promos at the top prediction market apps, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on Week 13 college football.

Where to trade on Rivalry Week college football

How to sign up for the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Create a Kalshi account and enter the necessary information, including full name, address, phone number, birthdate and Social Security number. Users must be 18+ in a state where Kalshi legally operates. Be sure to use the newest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55 to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your desired deposit method. Then follow the ensuing steps. New users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $55 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Create a first-time Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, date of birth and Social Security number. Don't forget to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to earn the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your initial deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets). Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Create a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the necessary information, including name, address, phone number, birthdate and Social Security number. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top-right corner of the screen, choose your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on any market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits. A $20 bonus is awarded each day.

Claim the latest FanDuel Predicts promo code here:

How to sign up for the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and create a new account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Complete the required ID verification information, such as name, birthdate, address, email, date of birth and Social Security number. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make an initial deposit by choosing your preferred payment method. Once funds are received, you can begin sports trading on the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $40 within 30 days and then receive $40 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

Tap here to get your ProphetX $40 incentive funds with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS

Be 21+ and located in a Novig-eligible state.

Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and create a new account with Novig promo code CBSSPORTS. Complete the required ID verification information, such as name, birthdate, address, email and Social Security number.

Once registered, make an initial deposit by choosing your preferred payment method. Deposit $10 or more to receive $50 in bonus trading credits. Users receive five $10 trading credits that expire after 30 days.

Deposit $10 and get $50 in bonus trading credits with the latest Novig promo code here:

How to sign up for the Fanatics Markets promo code

Be 21+ and located in a state where Fanatics Markets operates. Click one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page and download Fanatics Markets from the app store. Register for a new Fanatics Markets account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, birthdate and Social Security number. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Click the Deposit button, choose a preferred deposit method, then follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 10 days to receive daily trade matches in FanCash up to $10 per day on your first daily cash trade. You can receive up to $100 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim the Fanatics Markets promo and get started here:

Responsible trading

18+, in a state where prediction markets operate. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.